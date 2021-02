Shafaq News/ The Russian police conducted today a patrol on the borders of the Autonomous Administration of northerneastern Syria and Turkey.

Shafaq News agency reporter indicated that the patrol, consisting of five military armored vehicles accompanied by four helicopters, stationed in Ain Diwar, in the far northeast of Syria, then headed back to Qamishli.

It is noteworthy that the last patrol conducted by the Russian police was on February 24.