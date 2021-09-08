Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russian minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-08T11:03:52+0000
Russian minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA

Shafaq News/ Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during a training exercise in the Arctic, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old official, who had headed the high-profile emergencies ministry since 2018, died while saving someone's life, it said without providing further details.

"... Zinichev died tragically while performing his official duties during inter-departmental drills to prevent crisis situations in the Arctic, saving someone's life," RIA quoted the ministry as saying.

Zinichev was in the Arctic to oversee large-scale drills and visited the construction site of a new fire station in Norilsk, as well as a search and rescue team in the area, the ministry had said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

Before becoming a minister, Zinichev held a number of jobs including as former deputy director of the Federal Security Service and briefly as acting regional governor of Kaliningrad.

He is thought to have once been part of President Vladimir Putin's security detail.

Source: Reuters

related

Russia arrests the founder of the largest Islamic publishing house in Russia for financing ISIS

Date: 2021-04-30 09:49:52
Russia arrests the founder of the largest Islamic publishing house in Russia for financing ISIS

US, Russia agree to extend 'New START' nuclear arms treaty

Date: 2021-01-27 12:33:25
US, Russia agree to extend 'New START' nuclear arms treaty

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Date: 2021-03-10 12:22:59
Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Russia and the United States send military reinforcements to their bases in Northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-05-31 09:52:19
Russia and the United States send military reinforcements to their bases in Northeastern Syria

Russia accuses U.S. of "Gross Interference" in its Internal Affairs

Date: 2021-01-31 16:18:06
Russia accuses U.S. of "Gross Interference" in its Internal Affairs

Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Date: 2021-03-17 18:39:46
Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-06-09 12:06:14
Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Date: 2021-02-13 14:45:18
Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia