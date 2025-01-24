Russian Security Council warns of escalating nuclear collision risks

Shafaq News/ The escalation of geopolitical competition among major powers on the international stage raises the risk of nuclear collision, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has warned on Friday.

Shoigu stated to TASS, "Against the backdrop of escalating conflicts and intensifying geopolitical competition globally, the risks of violent clashes between major powers, including nuclear ones, are increasing."

"Despite the massive financial expenditures and comprehensive support for Kyiv, the West has been unable to change the course of the special military operation in Ukraine. It is predictable that the primary wager will be again placed on destabilizing the internal situations in the Union State. We are taking proactive measures in this regard," Shoigu stated.

He explained that such measures are also outlined in the Union State's security concept, emphasizing that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia and Belarus by unfriendly nations "are ongoing and exhibit substantial diversity."

Shoigu confirmed that there are "direct sabotage activities by foreign intelligence, with continuous attempts to impact internal situations, especially preceding elections," adding that "the West uses information sources, non-governmental organizations, and institutions for this purpose."

"NATO is continually lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons and enhancing the nuclear component in its military planning. The actions of the United States and its allies have led to the deterioration of arms control mechanisms and non-proliferation frameworks for weapons of mass destruction."

Shoigu pointed out that it is no secret that recent years, even decades, have been marked by the escalation and expansion of threats against the Union State. "The updated US National Security Strategy and NATO's strategic concept, updated in 2022, explicitly state the need for 'global conflict' against Russia and its allies, which are perceived as significant security threats."