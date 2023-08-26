Russian Deputy Foreign Minister affirms unchanged military-technical cooperation with Iran

Shafaq News/ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed on Saturday that the established military-technical collaboration between Russia and Iran remains steadfast, asserting its compliance with international obligations.

The affirmation comes amidst reports of potential shifts in the partnership due to an American proposal to curtail military cooperation with Russia, a suggestion that Moscow appears unfazed by.

Responding to inquiries from the Novosti agency, Ryabkov underscored the continuation of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran. He categorically stated that the collaboration remains not only lawful but also in alignment with the international commitments of both nations.

In the face of efforts to politicize the military-technical collaboration with Iran, Ryabkov asserted the resilience of the partnership. He noted that external attempts to politicize the cooperation persist but emphasized that these efforts do not undermine the joint endeavors between Moscow and Tehran.

Ryabkov's remarks shed light on the sovereignty of the two nations, affirming their ability to conduct independent foreign relations without yielding to external pressures. He emphasized, "We are two independent countries and do not succumb to the dictates of the United States and its dependencies."