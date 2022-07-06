Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia uses Stupor anti-drone guns in Ukraine for first time — source

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-06T12:29:57+0000
Russia uses Stupor anti-drone guns in Ukraine for first time — source

Shafaq News/ Stupor, Russia’s advanced electromagnetic weapon against unmanned aerial vehicles, has been used for the first time during the special military operation in Ukraine, a security source has told TASS.

"Russia’s Stupor electromagnetic systems were used for the first time during the special operation in Ukraine, against Ukrainian drones," the source said.

In his words, the device has demonstrated its high efficiency and operability.

"Just as you press a button, Stupor jams the operator’s signal to the drone. After that, the drone is neutralized and forced to land in a designated area. The need for such portable anti-drone weapons became evident, because the Ukrainian troops use are using a large number of UAVs and various small copters," he said.

The source did not elaborate on where exactly the anti-drone weapon was being used.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information at the time of the publication.

Stupor was designed by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Robotics Research and Test Center to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, including copters, under direct visibility. A prototype of the device was unveiled at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum.

The gun emits separate electromagnetic pulses to suppress channels used to operate a drone. As a result, the drone loses contact with its operator, while its uncontrolled flight ends in a crash. Stupor has a range of two kilometers, covering a 20 degree sector.

The device is capable of suppressing navigation and transmission channels used by unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as their photo and video cameras within the electro-optical range of frequencies. It can be charged from the grid, as well as from a car battery.

Source: TASS

related

Russia Says It Is Opening A Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol

Date: 2022-04-25 11:23:28
Russia Says It Is Opening A Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol

Russian minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA

Date: 2021-09-08 11:03:52
Russian minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA

Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Date: 2022-03-06 19:41:40
Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

Date: 2022-03-29 05:59:20
Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

Russia’s Putin signs bill giving ex-presidents lifetime immunity

Date: 2020-12-23 08:32:08
Russia’s Putin signs bill giving ex-presidents lifetime immunity

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Date: 2022-02-16 18:00:41
U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Russia threatens to block Twitter

Date: 2021-03-10 10:55:39
Russia threatens to block Twitter

UK: no talks with Russia before withdrawing from Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-27 13:37:23
UK: no talks with Russia before withdrawing from Ukraine