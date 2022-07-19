Russia's Putin arrives in Tehran 

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian and Turkish leaders.

Putin would discuss with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the ongoing conflict in Syria and the UN-backed proposal to allow the grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports.

The visit is Putin's second trip outside Russia since the beginning of the war with Ukraine in February and the first face-to-face meeting with a NATO member leader.

Despite the common Iranian-Turkish interests, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Erdogan against further aggression in Syria.

Both Iran and Russia support President Bashar al-Assad's regime, while Turkey has thrown its weight behind certain anti-Assadist groups.

"Maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria is very important, and any military attack in northern Syria will harm Turkey, Syria, and the entire region and benefit terrorists," Khamenei told Erdogan.

Iran and Russia now find themselves in the same boat in the face of severe economic sanctions that have already taken an enormous toll on Iran.

Yet the two are also economic competitors as key oil and gas export