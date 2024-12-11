Russia’s FM: Moscow maintains contact with all political forces in Syria after Al-Assad’s fall

Shafaq News/ Russia continues to engage with all political forces in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed that Moscow is holding a meeting of its operational headquarters to ensure the security of Russian citizens and facilities in Syria.

In the wake of al-Assad's fall, Russia has restrained its military involvement, despite earlier airstrikes targeting opposition forces. Analysts suggest Moscow may be recalibrating its strategy in response to the changing dynamics of post-Assad Syria.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that al-Assad is safe in Russia, emphasizing that the former president’s relocation was conducted in the most secure manner possible. Ryabkov also noted that Russia would not hand al-Assad over to the International Criminal Court (ICC), as Russia is not a member of the ICC convention.

Russia, a critical ally of al-Assad since 2011, has around 114 military sites across Syria including in Tartus and Hmeimim.

Mohammed Alloush, a prominent Syrian politician and former head of the opposition delegation at the Syria talks in Geneva and Astana, told TASS that Syria’s new authorities will assess the future of Russian military bases in the country based on the benefits to the Syrian people and Russia’s interests.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, added that Russia remains in contact with “those capable of ensuring the security of military bases.”