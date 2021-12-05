Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia: our sovereign right to deploy troops on national territory poses no threat

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-05T06:38:10+0000
Russia: our sovereign right to deploy troops on national territory poses no threat

Shafaq News/ Russia has the right to move its own troops within its territory, the Russian embassy in Washington said in response to media speculations about Moscow’s alleged plans to prepare an invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia is not a threat to any country. The deployment of Russian troops on the national territory is our sovereign right and no one's business. It is NATO and its member states that are recklessly moving their military forces and infrastructure to the Russian borders," the Russian embassy said on Facebook in response to an inquiry from The Financial Times on Saturday.

The Russian mission said that "Washington needs to work on making Kiev adhere to the Minsk agreements."

"Last spring hysterical estimations of the US officials on alleged Russian preparations for invasion in Ukraine proved to be wrong," the embassy stressed, commenting on US media reports that Russia could invade Ukraine with 175,000 troops early next year.

Over the past several weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in what they characterize as "aggressive actions" by Russia on their border. However, Russia has refuted the accusations by saying it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.

US President Joe Biden plans to discuss the issue of Ukraine, as well as other topics, during the upcoming video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 7.

related

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Date: 2021-03-10 12:22:59
Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Russia and the United States send military reinforcements to their bases in Northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-05-31 09:52:19
Russia and the United States send military reinforcements to their bases in Northeastern Syria

Russia accuses U.S. of "Gross Interference" in its Internal Affairs

Date: 2021-01-31 16:18:06
Russia accuses U.S. of "Gross Interference" in its Internal Affairs

Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Date: 2021-03-17 18:39:46
Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-06-09 12:06:14
Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Captured, Killed or Compromised: C.I.A. Admits to Losing Dozens of Informants

Date: 2021-10-05 20:37:23
Captured, Killed or Compromised: C.I.A. Admits to Losing Dozens of Informants

Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Date: 2021-02-13 14:45:18
Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 18:54:03
Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq