Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-24T05:33:46+0000
Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

Shafaq News/ The Russian defense ministry said Saturday that its troops had conducted a missile strike on a depot containing weapons delivered by the United States and European countries to Ukrainian forces near Odessa.

“Russian armed forces today disabled with high-precision and long-range missiles a logistics terminal at the military airfield near Odessa where a large batch of foreign weapons delivered by the United States and European countries were stored,” it said in a statement.

The strike was among 22 Ukrainian military sites Russia targeted by missiles Saturday, including three arms and munitions depots near Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk, said the ministry.

Also Saturday, Russian warplanes carried out strikes on 79 military sites, including 16 weapons and fuels depots, the statement added.

related

Russia says it captures Ukrainian city of Kherson

Date: 2022-03-02 09:02:36
Russia says it captures Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russia completely destroys an airport in Eastern Ukraine

Date: 2022-04-10 15:23:03
Russia completely destroys an airport in Eastern Ukraine

EU unveils fourth set of sanctions against Russia

Date: 2022-03-11 19:36:31
EU unveils fourth set of sanctions against Russia

Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-06-09 12:06:14
Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

EU agrees on sanctions against Russia

Date: 2022-02-22 18:22:23
EU agrees on sanctions against Russia

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-19 14:03:56
Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Date: 2021-02-13 14:45:18
Cannibal who killed three of his friends and ATE them is jailed for life in Russia

Russia cancels flights on Moscow-Tehran-Moscow route

Date: 2022-03-06 15:03:15
Russia cancels flights on Moscow-Tehran-Moscow route