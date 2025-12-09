Salary vs. Santa: Why are Iraqis turning to second-hand decor?

Shafaq News

Iraq’s Christmas and New Year season is unfolding under a muted atmosphere this year as the cost of trees, Santa figures, and decorative items rises sharply, placing traditional holiday purchases out of reach for many families.

December is typically marked by crowded shops, home decorations, and restaurants competing to create festive displays. Retailers, however, report a noticeable drop in demand as prices surge across nearly all imported items. Small Santa figures now range between 12,000 and 25,000 IQD (≈ $8.5–18), while modest artificial trees sell for 50,000 to 100,000 IQD (≈ $35–71). Larger versions have climbed to around 500,000 IQD (≈ $355), and premium models reach 750,000 IQD (≈ $532).

For many Iraqis, these prices are difficult to absorb. Government employee Rafiq Mohsen told Shafaq News he has decided to forgo buying a tree this year, noting, “A 220-centimeter tree costs around 550,000 IQD (≈ $390) — nearly a mid-level salary.” He added that restaurants and cafés remain the main buyers, keeping some level of demand alive despite the broader public’s hesitation.

Speaking to Shafaq News, decoration-shop owner Khalil Aidan explained that seasonal increases are expected, yet this year’s price brackets — roughly 100,000 to 500,000 IQD for most trees, and up to 750,000 IQD for luxury types — have significantly slowed sales. Many customers, he noted, are relying on old decorations instead of purchasing new ones.

“Prices should not rise this sharply,” Amany Karim told our agency, recalling that last year’s prices were already burdensome even for artificial trees.

The spike has driven a growing shift toward second-hand markets, especially on social media platforms, where used trees sometimes appear for 35,000 IQD (≈ $25). Although cheaper, many buyers remain cautious about the quality and condition of items offered online.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.