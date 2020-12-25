Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Syria’ Derik celebrates Christmas

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-25T13:14:03+0000
Syria’ Derik celebrates Christmas

Shafaq News / Christians gathered today Friday in Derik (Al-Malikiyah) in Syria to celebrate Christmas.

As part of strict measures against the Corona pandemic, fewer Christians participated in the mass on Christmas.

 “This year, Celebrations are limited because of the Corona pandemic.” Priest of the Evangelical Christian Union Church Naim Youssef told Shafaq News Agency.

For her part; Suad Eshoue said “usually we organize parties for days in Christmas occasion, but due to Corona virus, we limited our activities.”

Derik known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic is a small Syrian district, administratively related to Qamishli, al-Jazira region in northeastern Syria with a population around 80,000.

The town is about 20 km (12 mi) west of the Tigris river which defines the triple border between Syria, Turkey and Iraq.

Derik has a mixed population, where it is now inhabited by Kurds, Syriacs, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Arabs and Armenians.

related

US imposes Syria-related sanctions on officials and entities

Date: 2020-11-09 21:00:46
US imposes Syria-related sanctions on officials and entities

Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

Date: 2020-12-09 21:07:47
Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase monitor

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04 21:12:55
US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

A security official killed in Northern Syria

Date: 2020-11-24 11:00:01
A security official killed in Northern Syria

A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2020-12-14 14:32:46
A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

An explosion in Syria’s Hasakah

Date: 2020-09-12 10:54:14
An explosion in Syria’s Hasakah

Car blast kills three in Syria's Afrin, near Turkish border

Date: 2020-11-24 17:03:34
Car blast kills three in Syria's Afrin, near Turkish border

The Kurdish National Council holds a meeting to put an end to the attacks targeting its headquarters

Date: 2020-12-18 20:18:28
The Kurdish National Council holds a meeting to put an end to the attacks targeting its headquarters