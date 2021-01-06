Report

Armenian Christians celebrate Christmas in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-06T11:33:22+0000
Shafaq News / Armenian Christians gathered today Wednesday in Zakho district, Kurdistan to celebrate Christmas.

As part of strict measures against the Corona pandemic, fewer Armenians participated in a mass on Christmas in Zakho. Dawood Mar Nisan, head of the administrative committee for Armenians in the the district told Shafaq News Agency.

He pointed out that "the population of Armenians in Kurdistan Region is about 3 thousand people, 850 to 900 of them live in the Zakho district of Duhok governorate."

