Kermanshah tops Iran’s development and reconstruction indicators

Shafaq News – Infra

Iranian Kermanshah province in eastern Kurdistan has been ranked first nationwide in Iran’s annual urban development assessment conducted by the Ministry of Interior, local authorities announced on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Iranian Fars News Agency, Governor Manouchehr Habibi described the result of the evaluation as evidence of Kermanshah’s progress in development planning and project implementation.

He noted that the assessment was based on 14 indicators spanning construction, public services, and infrastructure, including school development, expansion of health centers, transportation upgrades, water-supply projects, waste management, and broader rural-development initiatives.

The governor added that completing stalled projects and technical oversight by the provincial engineering council played a key role in advancing Kermanshah’s infrastructure achievements.