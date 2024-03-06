Kermanshah celebrates the birthday of a 602-year-old plane tree

Shafaq News/ A 602-year-old plane tree known as "Rahmat" celebrated its birthday on Tuesday in the Fayli Kurdish city of Kermanshah, Iran.

The tree is located in the Taq Bostan historical complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is believed to have been planted in the year 1423.

In the past, a shoemaker named Rahmat worked in a cavity in the tree for many years. This led some people to call the tree "Rahmat's Tree."

The tree is now a symbol of Kermanshah and its long history. It is also viewed as a reminder of the importance of nature and the need to protect the environment.

On Tuesday, the Kermanshah Municipality Cultural and Social Organization and the province's Cultural Heritage Directorate held a ceremony to celebrate the tree's birthday.

"Today, we live in a world where the environment is a major concern," said Iman Darakhshi, head of the Kermanshah Municipality Cultural and Social Organization. "We must do our best to protect it."

"Caring for the environment is a global concern today," he added. "If we do not protect this God-given blessing well, there will surely be destruction in the not-too-distant future, and we must expect many disasters."

"We have gathered here today with a group of Kermanshah nature lovers to celebrate the birthday of the oldest sycamore tree in the province," Darakhshi said. "With this symbolic birthday, we are showing our importance and attention to environmental issues."

He added that Rahmat is 602 years old today and "we hope to be able to hold this ceremony every year and show the extent of Kermanshah's people's interest in preserving nature and the environment."