Kermanshah customs export over 102,783 truckloads to Iraq

Shafaq News / In a statement released on Wednesday, the surveillance department of Kermanshah Province Customs announced the export of a total of 102,783 truckloads of goods to Iraq during the first three months of the new Iranian year, which began on March 21.

Citing Ali Asghar Abbas Zadeh, the supervisor of the department, the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars reported that the customs office at the Parviz Khan border crossing, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kermanshah Province Customs, witnessed the passage of 38,948 trucks.

This figure positions it as the top-ranking customs office in the province in terms of truck traffic. The customs offices of Khasravi, Soumar, Shushmi, and Sheikh Sala followed closely behind.

Abbas Zadeh further stated that the exported goods carried by these trucks amounted to a total value of $704,695,300, encompassing a volume of 1,801,080 tons.

He emphasized that the majority of the exported commodities consisted of iron rails, iron products, ceramics, porcelain, fruits, vegetables, construction stones, dairy products, various plastic products, and disposable utensils.