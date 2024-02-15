Kermanshah customs reports +300,000 trucks exporting goods to Iraq over 10 months

Shafaq News / Ali Asghar Abbas Zadeh, the Director-General of Customs for the Iranian province of Kermanshah, declared on Thursday that during over ten months, about 318,000 trucks carrying a variety of cargoes have entered Iraq through the Kermanshah border crossing.

In the first ten months of this year (the Iranian year begins on March 21st), "Mehr" news agency quoted Abbas Zadeh as stating that 317,898 trucks from Kermanshah Customs passed into Iraq and were used for exporting commodities.

He continued by saying that with 119,039 trucks, the Parviz Khan border customs had the highest percentage of trucks transporting cargo.

According to Abbas Zadeh, the share of costumes was 79,542 trucks in Khosravi, 61,237 trucks in Sumar Customs, 35,285 trucks in Sheikh Saleh Customs, and 22,795 trucks in Shushme Customs.