Russia, Ukraine unleash massive overnight strikes

Shafaq News – Moscow/Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine launched sweeping aerial and artillery assaults overnight, with Moscow intercepting 74 drones and Kyiv logging 90 airstrikes and nearly 6,000 incoming shells.

In a statement on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported downing 43 drones over Bryansk, 22 over Rostov, six over Kaluga, two over Smolensk, and one over Leningrad.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff tracked 149 guided bombs, 5,922 artillery shells—61 from multiple rocket launchers—and 3,859 kamikaze drones deployed across its territory. Russian strikes hit targets in Dnipropetrovsk (Ternove), Donetsk (Konstantinivka, Ivanopillya, Markove, Svitle), and several towns across Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Ukrainian forces responded by knocking out four Russian tanks, 39 artillery systems, a rocket launcher, an air defense unit, 192 drones, two cruise missiles, and 91 military vehicles.

The surge in hostilities coincided with remarks from Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who criticized US President Donald Trump for his threat to shorten the deadline he had given Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.