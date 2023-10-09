Rising wave of cyber fraud grips Ilam province

Shafaq News / The provincial police in Ilam announced that online fraud now dominates the digital landscape, constituting a staggering 55% of all cybercrimes in the province.
The disclosure came from Deputy Police Commander Colonel Hussein Najafi, who detailed that financial scams accounted for 55% of the total cybercrimes in the region.
He highlighted that activities such as online fraud, unauthorized withdrawals, and data breaches were perpetrated through harassment and the dissemination of false information.
Remarkably, authorities have successfully resolved approximately 97% of the reported cases, a testament to the relentless efforts of the police. Over the first six months of the Iranian year (which commences on March 21), the police have registered more than 900 internet-related crime cases, a significant number considering the province's population.
Colonel Najafi further disclosed that a staggering 87 billion rials were defrauded from Ilam's citizens in recent months. However, he reassured that approximately 72% of the misappropriated funds have been successfully returned to the victims.