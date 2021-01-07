Republicans raise an objection in Congress to Biden win

Shafaq News/ Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who was one of the first lawmakers to announce his objection to the certification of Joe Biden for president objected to Pennsylvania's electoral votes going to the President-elect.

Hawley also condemned Wednesday's riot at the US Capitol.

The Senate is voting on an objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes. Track the electoral vote count here.

Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to Joe Biden’s presidential election win Wednesday, objecting to state results from Arizona as they took up Donald Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.

121 House Republicans vote to object to Arizona results, but objection is rejected.

Outside, demonstrators tried to shove their way into the Capitol, scuffling with police, after a fiery rally near the White House in which Trump prodded his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.