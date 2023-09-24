Rebellion in London's police force amid murder charges

Shafaq News / The police force in the British capital is currently facing a state of rebellion, as dozens of its armed officers have refused to carry out armed patrols in response to the deliberate murder charges laid against one of their colleagues.

According to The Guardian newspaper on Sunday, more than 70 police officers in London have stated that they need time to consider whether they will continue to carry firearms, given that their colleague is facing deliberate murder charges.

Others, as reported by the newspaper, have refused to participate in regular armed patrols and have chosen to remain at their stations. A third group has indicated that they will only respond to emergencies.

This comes after the British judiciary charged an officer referred to as (NX121) with deliberate murder, following the shooting death of a young black man in September of last year.

Chris Capa, aged 24, was fatally shot in Southeast London when police officers fired at the front windshield of his car during a police pursuit.