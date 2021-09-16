Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani meets with UK's top diplomat in London

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-16T17:33:22+0000
President Barzani meets with UK's top diplomat in London

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Thursday with the British Foreign Secretary, Elizabeth Truss, in UK's capital city, London.

"I met with the new UK foreign secretary Liz Truss for her first meeting as Britain’s top diplomat and congratulated her on her new position," Barzani said.

"We discussed ways to further improve our strong bilateral ties, UK’s support to KR, regional stability, along with other pressing issues," the President of Kurdistan added.

President Barzani arrived yesterday in London on an official visit. According to a press release issued by the Region's Presidency, Barzani's meeting in UK's capital includes the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, and other English bureaucrats.

related

President Barzani meets UK's House of Lords Speaker

Date: 2021-09-16 16:58:04
President Barzani meets UK's House of Lords Speaker

President Barzani praises CHP's new policy toward Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-06 14:16:33
President Barzani praises CHP's new policy toward Kurdistan

Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Date: 2021-03-09 12:49:43
Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Date: 2020-11-11 18:12:50
Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

US special envoy to the Global Coalition to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-21 19:43:49
US special envoy to the Global Coalition to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files

Date: 2021-06-25 12:26:37
President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files

Faiaq calls on President Barzani to endorse an initiative to address controversial issues

Date: 2021-05-19 11:19:00
Faiaq calls on President Barzani to endorse an initiative to address controversial issues

Nechirvan Barzani inspects the burnt KDP building in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-11 19:51:59
Nechirvan Barzani inspects the burnt KDP building in Baghdad