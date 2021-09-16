Report

President Barzani meets UK's House of Lords Speaker

Date: 2021-09-16T16:58:04+0000
President Barzani meets UK's House of Lords Speaker

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Lord John McFall, the Speaker of UK's House of Lords, in London on Thursday.

The President and the Lord Speaker exchanged views on the latest developments in Iraq and Middle East, the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming Iraqi elections, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with the UK, the war on terrorism, COVID-19, the status of the refugees in the Kurdistan Region, the implications of climate change in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, among other topics of mutual interest.

Lord McFall praised the democratic process in the Kurdistan Region and commended the legislative quotas in the Kurdistan Region’s parliament to ensure the participation of women and representatives of all communities in the political process and governance.

Lord McFall reiterated his country's support to Kurdistan, expressing appreciation for the Region’s role in confronting terrorism and defeating ISIS.

For his part, President Barzani conveyed the gratitude of the Kurdistan Region for the continued support of the UK House of Commons, House of Lords, and government to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The President thanked the UK Parliament for recognizing the ISIS crimes against the Yezidis and other communities in Iraq and Kurdistan as genocide. The President urged the UK parliament to support the Region in strengthening the democratic system and its institutions.

