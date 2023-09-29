Quran burning event approved again in Sweden

Shafaq News / Swedish radio station Sveriges Radio has announced that the Iraqi migrant Silwan Momika, responsible for several incidents of Quran burning in Sweden in recent weeks, has now been granted permission to hold what is termed as an "event" once again in the city of Malmo.
According to the radio, the event is scheduled for tomorrow morning, Saturday. Aftonbladet newspaper indicates that the police have issued permission for the event.
Momika has organized several Quran burning events, including on the first day of Eid al-Fitr celebrations for Muslims, at the main mosque in Stockholm. This provocative act was allowed by the police on June 28th last year.
Iraq demanded that the Swedish authorities extradite the migrant who organized these events for trial. Dozens of Iraqis gathered to protest in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. Momika's latest event occurred on September 3rd, where an unknown person attempted to disrupt the event, but was arrested by the police.