Queen Elizabeth's four children by her side, figures react to her health condition

Shafaq News/ Doctors expressed concerns about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch. Her family rushed to be by her side after doctors said she should remain under medical supervision.

Plane carrying Duke of York, Duke of Cambridge, and Earl and Countess of Wessex, arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth II remains at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth's four children, including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward, are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday, following news of the Queen's ill health.

A spokesperson said on Thursday, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. However, the Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Many figures reacted to the news.

The new British PM, Liz Truss, said, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartely, tweeted, "I join the people of the United Kingdom, the United States, and across the world in sending our thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We're wishing her well and sending our best to the Royal Family." The Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, said on Twitter.