From Lilibet to Queen Elizabeth: the UK's longest-serving monarch

Shafaq News/ Queen Elizabeth II has died; the British and the world received the news today with sadness.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died at age 96, surrounded by her family, after reigning for 70 years.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Queen, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, was born in Mayfair, London, on April 1926.

Like many royals of her time and before, Elizabeth never went to a public school and was never exposed to other students. Instead, she was educated at home.

Elizabeth's father became King George VI, and, at age 10, Lilibet, as she was known in the family, became heir to the throne

Through the war, she exchanged letters with Philip, Prince of Greece, who later became her husband for 74 years until his death in 2021, aged 99.

The two royal members have four sons, Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward.

Elizabeth, 27, was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 1953, in front of a then-record TV audience estimated at more than 20 million people.

Queen Elizabeth II has been dogged by health problems and canceled a series of public engagements on medical advice.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace issued a highly unusual bulletin on the monarch's health, stating that doctors are concerned and have recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

Later, the Palace announced her death.

After the official announcement of the Queen's state funeral, flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast. In addition, the royal family's website changed to a black holding page. Government websites were also changed to show a black banner.

At Buckingham Palace, the tradition is to fix the framed formal announcement of the death to the railings. Westminster Abbey and St Paul's Cathedral will toll their bells at a set time after the monarch's death.

On the first day of mourning, ceremonial gun salutes are expected at Hyde Park and Tower Hill, and a national minute's silence is expected to be held.

The Queen's coffin is then expected to leave from Balmoral to be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and then flown to London, where the ceremony would be held at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance two days before her death on Thursday.

The Queen was photographed shaking hands with the new British prime minister Liz Truss while holding a walking cane.

Truss later wrote the obituary, "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

Now, Charles has become King Charles III - with his title as monarch.

In the past, the Queen expressed a desire for Charles to take over the Commonwealth.

In his first statement as a king, he paid tribute to his "beloved mother," declaring the death of the Queen to be "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We profoundly mourn the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms, the Commonwealth, and countless people worldwide." He added.

Today, the United Kingdom starts a new era with a new king, and soon, we will have the answer to the question that has been asked so many times: what sort of king will Charles be? Will he be a meddling monarch or one who changes the fundamental understanding of what it is to be a modern sovereign?