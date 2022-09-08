Kurdistan President extends condolences to the UK on Queen Elizabeth's death

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, sent condolence to the United Kingdom on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time." Barzani said.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, aged 96, died. Buckingham Palace announced.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon; The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon; the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Prince Charles, Her eldest son, will become king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.