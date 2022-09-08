Report

Britain's Queen Elizabeth died at 96

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-08T18:39:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, aged 96, died. Buckingham Palace announced.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon; The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon; the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Prince Charles, Her eldest son, will become king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

