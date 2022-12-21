Putin: Russia will improve nuclear combat readiness

Shafaq News / Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces as Moscow's offensive in Ukraine continued to face severe challenges.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build upon," Putin said during a televised meeting with Russia's military top brass.

He added that Russia would also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad."

The Russian leader highlighted the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which Russian troops will be able to use from January.

"In early January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said.

"We don't have any limits on funding. The country and the government give the army everything it asks for, everything," Putin added.

During the meeting, the Russian leader paid homage to fallen soldiers and described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

(The Moscow Times)