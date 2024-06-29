Protests erupt across Israel amid Tensions with Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ Multiple protests erupted across various regions of Israel, on Saturday, with demonstrators voicing demands for the government to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and to address security concerns in the north in the thick of escalating tensions with Hezbollah.

In the Galilee, demonstrators blocked Highway 90, a major thoroughfare, urging the government to take action to protect northern Israel, which they claim has been neglected for the past nine months. Protesters accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of failing to address the security threats posed by Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, and other cities, protests continued with calls for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Netanyahu's government and the organization of early elections. Representatives of the hostages' families stated that the Biden administration is actively working to renew negotiations for a deal, but Netanyahu's reluctance to conclude the war within a deal framework is prolonging the conflict.

The families expressed their concerns, stating, "Continuing the war means killing the hostages. Netanyahu clings to power at the expense of our loved ones in Gaza."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that significant diplomatic efforts are underway by the United States to mediate a resolution between the parties, particularly concerning the contentious hostage issue.

Despite opinion polls indicating that a majority of Israelis support the government's objective to dismantle Hamas, widespread protests have highlighted public dissatisfaction with the government's efforts to recover approximately 120 hostages still held in Gaza.

Weekly demonstrations involving tens of thousands of participants have become a common sight in Tel Aviv, protesting Netanyahu's handling of the conflict.

Since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, there has been near-daily cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel along the southern Lebanese frontier.

These exchanges have heightened concerns about the potential expansion of the conflict in the region, with increasing artillery fire raising the stakes this month.