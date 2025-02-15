Hamas prepares for 6th round of prisoner-hostage swap with Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hamas began preparations for the sixth round of prisoner and hostage exchanges with Israel, as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

This morning, members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, were deployed in preparation for the prisoner-hostage release in Khan Yunis, where a platform was set up for the handover to the International Committee of the Red Cross, along with security and logistical arrangements in the area.

Three Israelis, all with dual nationality, are expected to be released after being held in Gaza for 16 months: Russian-Israeli Sasha Troufanov (29), Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen (36), and Israeli-Argentine Iair Horn (46).

In return, Israel will release 369 Palestinian detainees, including 36 serving life sentences and 333 arrested after October 7, 2023. Since then, Israeli hostilities have resulted in over 61,709 deaths in Gaza, mostly women and children.

As for talks on the second phase of the deal, Israeli Channel 12 reported, citing Israeli officials, that discussions have begun between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Egyptian officials.