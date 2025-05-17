Powerful explosion rocks California, one fatality confirmed

Shafaq News/ At least one person was killed in a powerful explosion in California, US authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The blast, which occurred near the American Reproductive Centers clinic in downtown Palm Springs, is believed to have been caused by a vehicle. It shattered storefront windows, inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings, and sent thick smoke through the area. The explosion, reported shortly after 11 a.m. local time, was also felt up to two miles away.

Speaking to The Desert Sun, Lieutenant William Hutchinson confirmed one fatality. All scenarios remain under review, including the possibility of terrorism. A team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was also deployed to support the investigation.

As for now, emergency crews remain at the scene. Authorities urged residents to avoid the area, ensuring unobstructed access for response teams.

Founded in 2006, American Reproductive Centers is the largest full-service reproductive health provider and IVF laboratory in California’s Coachella Valley.

Dr. Maher Abdullah, the clinic’s director, confirmed that all staff members were unharmed. The explosion affected consultation offices, while the laboratory and stored embryos remained secure.