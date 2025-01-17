Massive blaze engulfs California battery storage facility

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of people in Northern California were ordered to evacuate Thursday afternoon after a massive fire broke out at one of the world’s largest battery storage facilities.

According to US media outlets, flames and thick black smoke rose into the sky as the blaze raged into the evening, showing no signs of abating. Evacuation orders were issued for approximately 1,500 residents in Moss Landing and the Elkhorn Slough area.

The facility, operated by Texas-based Vistra Energy, ranks among the largest battery storage plants globally. It contains tens of thousands of lithium batteries designed to store electricity generated from solar energy and other sources during the day for nighttime use. These battery storage facilities play a crucial role in California's transition toward predominantly renewable energy generation.

Fires involving lithium batteries are notoriously difficult to extinguish due to their high temperatures and the emission of toxic gases, which can cause respiratory problems, skin burns, and eye irritation.

Vistra Energy confirmed in a statement that all personnel at the site were safely evacuated after the fire was detected.

The Moss Landing Power Plant, located about 124 kilometers (77 miles) south of San Francisco, previously experienced fires in 2021 and 2022 due to a malfunction in the fire suppression system, which caused overheating in some battery units, The Mercury News reported.

Notably, the fire at is not related to the recent fires in Los Angeles, as they are separate occurrences with distinct causes. The Moss Landing Power Plant is located more than 300 kilometers north of Los Angeles.