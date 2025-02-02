Massive fire at Martinez Refinery in California injures over six

Shafaq News/ A large fire broke out at the Martinez Refinery in Contra Costa County, California, causing many casualties.

According to US news outlets, the fire, caused by a hydrocarbon leak, led to an explosion and sent thick black smoke over nearby cities, including Martinez, Pacheco, and Clyde. At least six people were injured, including four who were hospitalized, while the remaining two received on-site treatment for minor injuries. “All employees at the site have been accounted for,” the refinery said.

Officials urged residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems to avoid exposure to potentially harmful fumes. "Please remain inside, seal all openings, and avoid using heating or air conditioning systems," health authorities advised.

Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief Bob Atlas couldn’t estimate when the fire would be fully contained. “Any smoke or flammable substance can become toxic over time,” Atlas warned, adding that officials were still analyzing the smoke’s composition.

Notably, the Martinez Refinery has a history of safety and environmental issues. In recent years, the refinery has faced multiple incidents raising concerns about its operations. In July 2023, a release of coke dust covered nearby neighborhoods, prompting a health advisory and environmental investigation. Later that year, unexpected flaring caused strong odors that alarmed residents and drew scrutiny from officials. Most recently, in February 2025, a major fire erupted, injuring several people and triggering a shelter-in-place order.

However, it recently agreed to continuous air monitoring to meet emission standards.