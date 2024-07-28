Massive Northern California fire forces 4,000 evacuations, state of emergency declared

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, American authorities announced that the fire in northern California, which started on Wednesday, is one of the largest in the state's history.

“Park Fire, the most severe wildfire in California this summer, had burned nearly 142,000 hectares by late Saturday morning, making it the state's seventh largest fire on record,” Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which forced over 4,000 people to evacuate, started in a rural, mountainous area near Chico, about 145 kilometers north of Sacramento.

"The harsh conditions of this fire remain a challenge for firefighters. Currently, it is 0% contained, despite the efforts of 2,500 personnel, over ten helicopters, and several aircraft,” Cal Fire affirmed.

The fire is expanding at the speed of a man walking, in a rural area located a three-hour drive northeast of San Francisco.

On Friday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in two fire-threatened counties to expedite the authorities' response.

The day before, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire by rolling a burning car into a gully near Alligator Hole in Butte County.

Chico, located about 20 km west of Paradise, which was devastated by a 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people, is currently on high alert. Residents are preparing for any eventuality.