Pope Francis lambasts Israeli strikes, says actions go 'beyond morality'

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis condemned Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, along with other civilians, saying on Sunday that military actions must not exceed moral boundaries.

Speaking to journalists aboard his flight back to Rome from Belgium, the 87-year-old pontiff stressed that military force, even in times of war, should remain within ethical limits.

"War is immoral. But the rules of war provide it with some morality," Francis said. "Defense must always be proportionate to the attack. When it becomes disproportionate, there is a tendency to dominate that goes beyond morality."

The pope's comments came in response to a question regarding Israel's recent military actions, which included airstrikes in Lebanon amid an ongoing conflict with Hezbollah and in Gaza.

While Pope Francis often appeals for an end to violent conflicts without assigning blame, he has been more outspoken in recent weeks regarding Israel’s military operations, calling the strikes "unacceptable."

Last week, the pope also expressed deep concern over the deaths of Palestinian children in Gaza, calling for the international community to intervene and help stop the violence.

"I speak every day with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza," Francis said, detailing conversations about the harsh conditions on the ground and the "cruelty" being witnessed.