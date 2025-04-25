Pope Francis funeral: Israel to send only Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Israel will not dispatch senior officials to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Israel is reportedly set to be represented only by its ambassador, in contrast to other countries sending senior officials to Saturday’s ceremony—a decision that has prompted reactions from some observers, given the late pontiff’s public support for peace in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Israel issued a brief condolence message—three days after the Pope’s passing at age 88—offering sympathy to the Catholic Church and believers worldwide. “May he rest in peace,” read the statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. However, Israeli media reported that the message was later removed from official government platforms.

Relations between Israel and the Vatican have grown increasingly strained in recent months, especially amid the war in Gaza. Pope Francis had repeatedly criticized Israeli military actions in Palestine, which is home to a small but longstanding Christian community of about 1,000 residents.