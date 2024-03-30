Polish PM: Europe is currently in a "pre-war" era

Shafaq News/ Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that Europe is currently in a "pre-war era," but significant preparation is still needed before confronting the threat posed by Russia.

Since Russia commenced its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, European leaders and military officials have become increasingly worried about the potential for the conflict to spread to neighboring countries. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's repeated denials of intentions to attack NATO countries, concerns persist.

The war initiated by Russia has disrupted the post-Cold War geopolitical landscape, compelling Europe to reevaluate its defense posture after years of decreasing military expenditures. This situation has also prompted bordering countries to adopt more stringent measures in response to the heightened security challenges.

"We are no longer talking about war as a historical concept; it is a present reality that began over two years ago. What's most concerning now is that any scenario is conceivable. We are facing a situation unprecedented since 1945," Tusk emphasized in an interview with the European media LENA on Friday.

Furthermore, Tusk stressed the need to adapt to the new era and provide immediate assistance to Ukraine, a staunch ally of Poland. He underscored that the next two years would be critical in determining the conflict's outcome and urged European solidarity in supporting Kyiv.

Tusk also cautioned about the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin exploiting the recent terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow to escalate the conflict in Ukraine, pointing out Putin's tendency to utilize such tragic events for his own agenda.

He referenced incidents like the 2002 hostage crisis at Moscow's Dubrovka Theatre by Chechen gunmen and the 2004 hostage situation at a school in Beslan, southern Russia, involving Chechen rebels and over 1,200 hostages.

"Putin has already started attributing blame to Ukraine for orchestrating this attack despite the lack of evidence. It's clear that he is seeking justification for the escalating violence targeting civilian areas in Ukraine," Tusk remarked, highlighting Putin's potential strategy in the current geopolitical context.