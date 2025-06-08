Plane crashes at Tennessee Airport: Injuries recorded

Shafaq News/ A plane carrying up to 20 people crashed Sunday at Tullahoma Regional Airport in Coffee County, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville, officials reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed no fatalities but noted several minor injuries, adding that some victims were treated on site, while others were airlifted to local hospitals.

The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to Tullahoma city spokesperson Lyle Russell. Emergency crews secured the scene as Federal Aviation Administration investigators headed to the site.

Law enforcement sources indicated the aircraft was used for skydiving, though the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.