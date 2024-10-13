Pentagon deploys THAAD missile defense system in Israel amid rising tensions with Iran

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced, on Sunday, that it will deploy the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system to Israel in response to escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder stated, "Following the president's directives, Secretary Austin has authorized the deployment of a THAAD battery and its associated US military personnel to Israel. This deployment is intended to bolster Israel's air defense capabilities after Iran's unprecedented missile attacks on Israel, which occurred on April 13 and again on October 1."

Ryder emphasized that this move highlights the US's "unwavering commitment" to defending Israel and protecting Americans in Israel from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran.

He explained that "the deployment is part of broader adjustments made by the US military in recent months to support Israel's defense and shield American personnel from Iranian attacks."

This is not the first time the US has deployed a THAAD battery in the region. The US president previously ordered the deployment of THAAD in the Middle East last year after the October 7 attacks, aimed at protecting US forces and interests in the area.

The US also deployed a THAAD battery in Israel in 2019 for joint air defense training and exercises.

The THAAD system is an advanced missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles during the final phase of their flight. It is a key component of the US’s broader missile defense network, aimed at protecting strategic assets from ballistic missile threats.