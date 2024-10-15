Pentagon deploys THAAD battery to Israel amid rising concerns of Iranian attacks

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced, on Tuesday, the deployment of a THAAD missile defense battery to Israel as a precaution against potential new Iranian attacks.

According to the Pentagon, key components of the THAAD battery, along with a team of US forces, arrived in Israel on Monday.

The statement clarified that the deployment of the THAAD system is a temporary measure designed to bolster Israel's defenses in the event of another attack from Iran. The Pentagon emphasized that this action is intended to enhance Israel's defense capabilities, not to involve the US in a broader regional conflict.

In addition, the Pentagon expressed "deep concern" over recent incidents involving UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon.

The THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system is an advanced missile defense technology developed to protect areas and cities from ballistic missile threats by intercepting them in outer space using a "hit-to-kill" mechanism. It is noted for its flexibility and rapid deployment in high-threat areas.

Observers point out that THAAD batteries have been stationed in various countries, including South Korea, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, to strengthen regional defense against emerging threats.

However, despite its importance in national defense strategies, analysts warn that the deployment of such systems can spark political controversy and exacerbate tensions between neighboring countries.