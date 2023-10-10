Parents-in-law of Scotland's First Minister trapped in Gaza

Shafaq News / Scotland's first minister has said his parents-in-law are "trapped" in Gaza and is fearful whether they will "make it through the night or not".

The parents of Humza Yousaf's wife Nadia El Nakla were in Gaza visiting family when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel at the weekend, killing hundreds, according to reports.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: "As many will know, my wife is Palestinian. Her mum and dad, my in-laws, who live in Dundee, live in Scotland, they've been in Gaza and are currently trapped in Gaza, I'm afraid."

The trapped couple went to visit the 93-year-old mother of Mr Yousaf's father-in-law when the Hamas attack took place.

They have since been told by Israeli authorities to leave because "Gaza will effectively be obliterated", the first minister said.

Mr Yousaf, who issued an "unequivocal condemnation" of the Hamas assault, said: "Despite the best efforts of the British Foreign Office, nobody, nobody can guarantee them safe passage anywhere.

(Sky News)