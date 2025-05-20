Parched earth: Iran's Ilam faces crippling water shortage

Shafaq News/ A severe drought in Iran’s Ilam province has disrupted access to drinking water in nearly 580 villages, raising health concerns and prompting displacement, officials said on Tuesday.

Dozens of communities are now entirely reliant on mobile water deliveries or receive intermittent supplies, putting vulnerable populations at risk and forcing some residents to leave their homes.

In response, Iranian authorities have signed agreements with donor agencies to build sustainable water infrastructure in 100 villages, including 600 kilometers of pipeline and expanded distribution networks, while another initiative backed by a national charity provided reliable water access to 40 villages, benefiting more than 5,500 rural residents.

Located near the Iraqi border, Ilam has seen years of declining rainfall and groundwater levels, compounded by rising temperatures, severely affecting agricultural output.

Environmental experts warn that without structural reforms, other provinces could face water crises on the scale seen in neighboring Iraq.