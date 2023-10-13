Palestinian factions launch new wave of attacks within Jenin enclave

Shafaq News / Palestinian factions initiated a widespread onslaught on Israeli settlements and military checkpoints within the Jenin enclave and the West Bank on Friday.
Saraya al-Quds, the Jenin Brigade, declared in a statement, "We announce the commencement of a comprehensive campaign of targeting and incursions into settlements within the Jenin enclave and military checkpoints in response to the aggression."
In a parallel development, the Al-Asifa Forces, the military wing of the Fatah movement, revealed in the West Bank, "Our fighters, in collaboration with other factions, are engaging in clashes and infiltrating settlements established in Jenin as part of the Tawafan Al-Aqsa."
This latest offensive comes in the wake of last Saturday's operation "Tawafan Al-Aqsa," launched by Hamas through its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, against Israeli settlements in the Gaza enclave. The operation resulted in the tragic demise of 1,500 soldiers and settlers, with over 3,000 individuals sustaining injuries.