Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Military Operations in Jenin, Wafa

The "wide-ranging operation to combat terrorism" by the Israeli army involved aerial bombardment targeting sites within the Jenin camp. The Agency said.
According to the Israeli army, the operation targeted a "joint operations center" linked to the "Jenin Brigade," an armed unit accused of attacking Israeli targets. The bombing was directed at a surveillance and reconnaissance site, a weapons storage facility, and a hideout used by alleged gunmen in recent attacks.
In response to the incident, the Israeli army spokesperson emphasized that their objective is to combat "terrorism, not to harm civilians or the Palestinian Authority." He asserted that the operations aimed to thwart terrorist activities, denying any intentions of occupying the Jenin camp.
Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp have been frequent hotspots of confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians, contributing to the escalating violence in the Palestinian territories and Israel over the past year.
As reported by AFP, the violence has resulted in the loss of at least 176 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian, and an Italian. The tally encompasses combatants, civilians, and members of the Arab minority from the Israeli side.