Israeli Forces kill Palestinian civilians in Jenin

Shafaq News / our individuals lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries during intense confrontations with Israeli military forces in the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the West Bank.

Local sources reported that the Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a formidable display of military might, deploying over 100 military vehicles from multiple directions, accompanied by two armored bulldozers. They besieged the vicinity of Ibn Sina Hospital, simultaneously conducting aerial surveillance with an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, as confirmed by RT station.

These forces strategically positioned snipers on the rooftops of buildings surrounding the hospital.

Additionally, the Israeli forces demolished numerous businesses at the outskirts of the streets. Iconic landmarks such as the Arch Roundabout, a gateway to the camp, and the Martyrs' Roundabout, known as "Al-Hussan," were also razed to the ground.