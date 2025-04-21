Palestinian MP: Gaza will not become another Haifa

Shafaq News/ Palestinian MP Mai al-Kaila on Monday rejected any discussion of displacement from Gaza.

Speaking to Shafaq News on the sidelines of the Arab Parliament session in Baghdad, al-Kaila said Palestinians “will accept no homeland other than Palestine” and described Gaza as “the largest prison in the world,” citing isolation, shortages of food and water, and forced internal displacement.

She accused Israel of using weapons “ten times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Japan” in its ongoing war on Gaza.

Al-Kaila expressed appreciation for countries supporting the Palestinian cause, singling out Iraq. She said “homes in Haifa” await returning refugees and emphasized what she described as unified Arab backing for Palestine.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the Israeli war that began in October 2023 has killed 51,065 people and injured over 116,500. Thousands remain buried under rubble as rescue efforts face continuing airstrikes.