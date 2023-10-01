PKK claims responsibility for suicide attack in Ankara

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that occurred in front of the General Directorate of Security headquarters in the Turkish capital, Ankara, earlier today.
The announcement came through ANF agency, closely affiliated with the PKK, stating that a "martyrdom operation" was carried out against the Turkish Ministry of Interior by a unit belonging to the "Khaledain Brigade."
This attack marks the first of its kind in Ankara in several years and follows nearly a year after an explosion in a bustling commercial street in central Istanbul on November 13, 2022, resulted in the death of 6 people and injuries to 81 others.
Earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government condemned the terrorist attack targeting the General Directorate of Security building in Ankara.