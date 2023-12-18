Oil giant BP halts Red Sea transit amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthis

Shafaq News/ The oil and gas heavyweight British Petroleum (BP) has paused shipping through the Red Sea, the company said Monday, as attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the area have intensified in the last few weeks.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea," the company said in a statement.

"We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region," it added.

Houthis — a pro-Palestinian rebel Yemeni group which is backed by Iran — have increasingly targeted international ships going through the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, raising fears that the conflict could escalate into a regional war.

Some of the world's largest shipping companies, including the Italian-Swiss MSC and the Danish giant Maersk, have similarly decided to pause shipments through the sea route, which is a major commercial axis.

Earlier this week, two cargo ships were hit in missile and drone attacks launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

Houthis have also claimed responsibility for a string of attacks against Israel and against a U.S. warship.

One of the group's leaders, Ali al-Qahoum, on Saturday warned that it would keep targeting "all ships heading to Israeli ports" until sufficient humanitarian assistance is provided in the Gaza Strip, which has been under siege by Israeli forces since October.

“We assure all ships heading to all ports of the world apart from Israeli ports that they will suffer no harm," al-Qahoum said according to news outlet Al Jazeera.