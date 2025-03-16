No rain, No power: Tehran’s double crisis alert

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned of worsening water and energy shortages in Tehran, citing low rainfall and groundwater depletion as major threats.

Speaking at the Tehran Province Planning and Development Council meeting, Pezeshkian said that inadequate winter precipitation increases the risk of a severe water crisis by 2026. “Tehran’s reliance on rainwater, snow storage, and groundwater reserves makes the situation particularly alarming,” he stated.

“The current conditions in Tehran are no longer sustainable for living,” Pezeshkian added, emphasizing that tanker deliveries would not be a viable solution to address the shortages.

Iranian officials previously reported a 40% decline in rainfall compared to historical averages, worsening drought conditions and accelerating land subsidence. The Iranian President noted that in Varamin, land has subsided by 36 centimeters, while emergency meetings have been called for other affected areas.

Mohammad Aghamiri, head of the Tehran City Council’s Construction Committee, warned that eight districts in the capital face a high risk of land subsidence, with incidents already recorded.

Pezeshkian called for expert intervention, cautioning that failure to act could lead to household gas supply cuts in winter.

In response to growing environmental and infrastructural challenges, Iran is considering relocating its capital to a new city, Al-Jannah. Tehran faces severe issues, including air pollution, traffic congestion, and earthquake vulnerability, leading to discussions on establishing a more sustainable administrative center.

The proposed city aims to address these concerns through modern urban planning and environmental considerations. However, the plan has sparked debate over feasibility, costs, and its effectiveness in solving Tehran’s long-standing issues.