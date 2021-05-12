No information about Iran’s involvement in Israel-Gaza recent conflict, Israeli official says

Date: 2021-05-12T20:34:00+0000

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson of Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lior Haiat said on Wednesday that the Israelis authorities do not have information indicating Iran’s involvement in the recent escalation of violence on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Hayat said in a press briefing “We do not have any intelligence data indicating Iran’s direct involvement in the escalation of the current situation.” The spokesman also touched on initiatives put forward by some countries to calm Palestinian-Israeli conflict. On a proposal made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today to send an international peace-keeping force to protect the Palestinians, Hayat said, “The international community should show responsibility in commenting on this situation. We are waiting for the international community to be clear in condemning Hamas because of its terrorist attacks and recognize Israel’s right to defend itself.” Since Monday, the exchange of missile strikes continues between the Israeli army and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, after violent confrontations that took place between the Palestinians and the Israeli police near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. Today, Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that 56 residents of the Gaza Strip, including 14 children and three women, were victims of the Israeli warplanes raids, in addition to the injury of more than 300 Palestinian civilians. On the Israeli side, there were reports that 5 civilians were killed and dozens of others were wounded by rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli cities.

